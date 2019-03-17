Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cephas Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cephas Curtis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cephas Curtis Obituary
Cephas Curtis

Teaneck - Cephas Curtis of Teaneck on March 14, 2019. Beloved father of Barbara Love (Ronald), Patricia Curtis, and Kenneth Curtis (Lorraine). Grandfather of seven grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy Curtis. Funeral Services Monday 18, 12 o'clock noon at the Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Visitation Monday 10-12 at the Funeral Home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now