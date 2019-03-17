|
|
Cephas Curtis
Teaneck - Cephas Curtis of Teaneck on March 14, 2019. Beloved father of Barbara Love (Ronald), Patricia Curtis, and Kenneth Curtis (Lorraine). Grandfather of seven grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy Curtis. Funeral Services Monday 18, 12 o'clock noon at the Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Visitation Monday 10-12 at the Funeral Home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.