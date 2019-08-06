Services
Martinez Memorial - Paterson
747 Market Street
Paterson, NJ 07513-1240
973-279-9615
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martinez Memorial - Paterson
747 Market Street
Paterson, NJ 07513-1240
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
East Ridge lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cesar Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cesar A. Lopez


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cesar A. Lopez Obituary
Cesar A. Lopez

Lincoln Park - Cesar A. Lopez, 95, of Lincoln Park, passed away on August 4, 2019.

Born in Humacao, P.R., on March 2, 1924, he served in the U.S. Army during the World War 2.

He settled in Paterson in 1953 and was father to Maria, Cesar Jr. and Daphne Lopez, husband to the late Maria Carradero and grandfather to Roberto and Cesar III.

Viewing hours are Wednesday from 5 - 9 pm at Martinez Memorial.

Funeral Thursday morning at 10:30 at East Ridge lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cesar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now