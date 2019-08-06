|
Cesar A. Lopez
Lincoln Park - Cesar A. Lopez, 95, of Lincoln Park, passed away on August 4, 2019.
Born in Humacao, P.R., on March 2, 1924, he served in the U.S. Army during the World War 2.
He settled in Paterson in 1953 and was father to Maria, Cesar Jr. and Daphne Lopez, husband to the late Maria Carradero and grandfather to Roberto and Cesar III.
Viewing hours are Wednesday from 5 - 9 pm at Martinez Memorial.
Funeral Thursday morning at 10:30 at East Ridge lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to .