Charleen Bowersox
Bloomingdale - Bowersox, Charleen, 65, of Bloomingdale on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Rhuenella (Mathews) Bowersox and a life long resident of Bloomingdale, NJ. A graduate of Butler High School, Charleen was employed as a bus driver for First Student Tranporation of Butler, NJ. Surviving are two brothers, William H (wife, Dorothy) and John R. (wife, Ann) and one sister, Sandra A. Woottoon and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother, Gerald (2007) and a sister, Nancy L. Spellmon (2014). Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, NJ on Monday, March 18 from 4 - 8 PM with a funeral service at 7:30 PM. Private disposition will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bloomingdale United Methodist Church, 65 Main Street, Bloomingdale, NJ 07403 would be appreciated. (richardsfuneralhome.com)