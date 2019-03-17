Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
Bloomingdale - Bowersox, Charleen, 65, of Bloomingdale on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Rhuenella (Mathews) Bowersox and a life long resident of Bloomingdale, NJ. A graduate of Butler High School, Charleen was employed as a bus driver for First Student Tranporation of Butler, NJ. Surviving are two brothers, William H (wife, Dorothy) and John R. (wife, Ann) and one sister, Sandra A. Woottoon and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother, Gerald (2007) and a sister, Nancy L. Spellmon (2014). Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, NJ on Monday, March 18 from 4 - 8 PM with a funeral service at 7:30 PM. Private disposition will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bloomingdale United Methodist Church, 65 Main Street, Bloomingdale, NJ 07403 would be appreciated. (richardsfuneralhome.com)
