Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation RC Church
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Charlene A. Brennan Obituary
Charlene A. Brennan

Middletown NJ - Middletown, NJ - Charlene Ann Brennan (nee Lavery) formerly of Paramus, NJ passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at Arbor Terrace, Middletown. Charlene had a wonderful sense of humor that she passed along to her children and grandchildren. She very much appreciated her family and friends who cherished the time spent together. Charlene is pre-deceased by her husband of 39 years, Larry. She is also predeceased by her parents Catherine (nee Charles) and Frank Lavery. Surviving are her children Stephen (Kerri), Maura Du Brow (Michael) and John. Also Charlene's beloved grandchildren Shane, Bridget, Courtney, Casey and Veronica. She will also be missed by many family and friends including George and Patricia Erdman and their children Andrew (Diane) and Jean Ellen Pursiano (Carl). Visiting hours will be Wednesday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 10:00 AM at Annunciation RC Church, Paramus, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.
