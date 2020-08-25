Charlene Barbagallo



Charlene Barbagallo (Gormley) passed away at the age of 74 on August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years and best friend of Robert Barbagallo of Wanaque, loving mother of Christy Barbagallo of Pompton Lakes and Kelly Cirelli, mother in law to Vincent Cirelli, loving grandmother to Kaeden Vieira and Khloe Cirelli of Kinnelon. Dear sister of Charles Gormley, Virginia Seland, and Ann Wolverton. Charlene always made family her first priority and loved to spend time with her husband, daughters, and grandchildren whom miss her dearly. She also loved to spend her time gardening and end the day with a nice glass of Merlot.



Charlene was a dedicated emergency room administrator at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital for twenty-five years. She was a volunteer for the Auxiliary of St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital and a parishioner of St. Francis RC Church in Haskell. Visiting Thursday 4pm-7pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Relatives and friends will meet on Friday for a 9:30 AM mass at St. Francis RC Church 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store