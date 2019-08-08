Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
Rochelle Park - Charles A. Borrelli, 69 years old of Rochelle Park, NJ died on August 7, 2019.

Charlie was survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Annette [nee Potenza], his son Jason and his wife, Kristin, his daughter Michele Bordonaro and her husband, Bart, his loving grandchildren Brendan and Reagan Borrelli and Emma and Amelia Bordonaro, his siblings Joyce Churney and Joseph Borrelli.

Charlie was born in Jersey City, NJ and was pre-deceased by his parents Emil and Lena Borrelli.

Charlie worked for many years in the printing industry and later in his life worked for the betterment of his community, including his work as a school crossing guard in Hackensack and working tirelessly every Summer at his "pool" in Rochelle Park.

The family will be receiving family and friends at Gutterman and Musicant, where Charlie worked for the past five plus years and helped to serve the community of Bergen County at their time of need.

The funeral home is located at 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ and the family will be there on Friday between 4PM and 8PM.

A Requiem Mass will be held at Sacred Heart RC Church at12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park, NJ, Saturday morning at 10AM
