Charles A. Carroll
Woodcliff Lake - Charles A. Carroll of Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Catherine (nee Peterson), his beloved wife of 42-years, predeceased him in 2006.
He is survived by his beloved sons William and Kevin and their respective spouses Tammy and Lorraine. He was the cherished grandfather of William and Martha Carroll, and the devoted brother of Robert and Dennis Carroll.
Charles was born in Brooklyn, New York where he graduated from St Catherine of Genoa grade school and Brooklyn Preparatory High School. He earned a BS in Chemistry from Brooklyn College in 1955 and a MS in Chemical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology. He was drafted and served two years in the U S Army as a Medical Technologist at William Beaumont Hospital. Upon his discharge he joined Lever Brothers as a Chemist in their R&D facility in Edgewater, New Jersey. He subsequently was promoted to Environmental Engineering Manager in the Engineering Department when Lever Brothers incorporated into the parent Company, Unilever. He retired from Unilever after 36 years of services.
Donations in memory of Charles may be made toVNA of Englewood, VNA Foundation 23, Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07723. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., Park Ridge, NJ