Charles A. Crasten
Dumont - Charles A. Crasten, "Charlie", 89 of Dumont, NJ passed away on November 14, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on April 11, 1931 in Bronx, NY to parents Arnold and Theresa Crasten.
Charles joined the National Guard in 1950 and served in the reserves for seven years. While in the service he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Buchwald, and they lived together inseparable for over 66 years.
Charles returned to night school and was a 1960 graduate of Rutgers University where he studied Accounting and proudly earned his varsity letter in basketball.
He was survived by his daughter Diane Tice and husband Jack of Norwood, NJ, daughter Donna Horizon of Richmond, VA, and daughter Dorothy Magnotta and husband David of Minden, NV; his six grandchildren, Sarah Rylick and her husband Jason, John N. Tice III and wife Nicole, Charlotte and Jenna Christensen, and Katelynn and Andrew Magnotta.
Charles was lucky to be called Pa and PooPa by his great grandchildren Alyssa Rylick and Ashley and Lauren Tice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Lynn Alimo.
In his spare time, Charles enjoyed fishing, spending time in the Outer Banks, and telling old stories to his family and friends. He was a Civil War enthusiast and loved traveling to visit historic sites.
Honoring Charles' wishes, cremation was arranged by Pizzi Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Soldier's Angels. https://soldiersangels.org/ www.pizzifuneralhome.com