Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ
View Map
Waldwick - Charles A. DiStefano, 98, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 at Valley Hospital, Ridgewood. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY by his parents Michael and Rose. He lived most of his adult life in Glendale, NY where he raised his family and later retired with his wife to Whiting, NJ. Charles was an Army Veteran of the European campaign in WWII and worked many years for The Ford Foundation in New York City. He loved to travel with his wife and was an avid fan of the NY Yankees making many trips to spring training. Charles is predeceased by his loving wife of many years Anna. He is survived by his daughter Marianne Cordes and her husband Bob of Waldwick, son Charles and his wife Dawn of Wallkill, NY; four grandchildren, Brian, Kerry, Dana and CJ; and six great-grandchildren; Hunter, McKenna, Ashlyn, Nolan, Gianna and Sienna. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1-4 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Luke's RC Church in Ho-Ho-Kus. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory can be made to the . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
