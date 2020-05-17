Charles A. Kappenman
Charles A. Kappenman

Northvale - Charles (Chuck) Kappenman, age 78, passed peacefully on May 14, 2020, after a long illness with his wife Michele by his side. He spent his career as an electrical engineer and upon retirement taught himself home remodeling. He was involved in progressive politics and dog rescue. His wit, kindness and devotion will be lovingly remembered by his family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

