Charles A. Moore
River Edge - Charles A. Moore, 70, Of River Edge, Passed Away On Monday, June 8, 2020.
He Was The Beloved Husband Of Valerie (Nee Bonizzi) And Devoted Father To Christine Ziomek And Her Husband Eric. He Was A Loving Grandfather To His Grandson Zachary Ziomek...Dear Brother Of Ernest W. Moore And His Wife Maureen Moore And Barbara Moore Mace And Her Husband Leith Mace. He Leaves Behind Many Nieces And Nephews.
Born And Raised In Kearny, He Lived There Until Moving To River Edge, 42 Years Ago. After 40 Years Of Service, He Retired From The Us Postal Service In Rutherford As A Letter Carrier In 2007. He Served In The Us Army During The Vietnam War As A Medic At Walter Reed Hospital In Washington, Dc.
Published in Town News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.