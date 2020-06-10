Charles A. Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles A. Moore

River Edge - Charles A. Moore, 70, Of River Edge, Passed Away On Monday, June 8, 2020.

He Was The Beloved Husband Of Valerie (Nee Bonizzi) And Devoted Father To Christine Ziomek And Her Husband Eric. He Was A Loving Grandfather To His Grandson Zachary Ziomek...Dear Brother Of Ernest W. Moore And His Wife Maureen Moore And Barbara Moore Mace And Her Husband Leith Mace. He Leaves Behind Many Nieces And Nephews.

Born And Raised In Kearny, He Lived There Until Moving To River Edge, 42 Years Ago. After 40 Years Of Service, He Retired From The Us Postal Service In Rutherford As A Letter Carrier In 2007. He Served In The Us Army During The Vietnam War As A Medic At Walter Reed Hospital In Washington, Dc.

Leave Condolences At Becker-Funeralhome.Com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Town News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved