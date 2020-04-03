|
Charles A. Ranne, Jr.
Carlstadt - Charles A. Ranne, Jr., 87, of Carlstadt for over 55 years, passed away on April 1, 2020. Mr. Ranne served in the National Guard. Prior to retiring, he was a
die-setter at Continental Can Co. in Paterson for over 25 years. He was a member of the Carlstadt American Legion Post 69. Beloved husband of the late Catherine M. (nee Ochiuzzo) Ranne. Loving father of Anthony Ranne and his wife Jennifer, Ann Marie Miller and Christine Hamlin. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Taylor, Kayla, Anthony, Danny, Harley, Jason, Paige and great grandfather of Blake, Jace, Viviana and Bailey. Dear brother of James "Jimmy" Ranne, Susie Sebastian and the late Joseph "Duke" Ranne, Aida Pizza, Elizabeth Neff and Marie Kearney and a favorite sister in law Celeste Salernitano (nee Ochiuzzo). Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.