Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
742 Rutherford Ave.
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
East Rutherford - Charles Andrew Wilde, 78, a lifelong resident of East Rutherford, passed away at home on December 31, 2019. He was an electrical contractor and proprietor of C.A. Wilde Electric in East Rutherford since 1964. Charles was a life member of the Elks Lodge 1895 in Pompton Lakes and a member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors NJ Chapter since 1974. He enjoyed woodworking, model trains and was a pinball enthusiast. Beloved husband of Kathy D. (nee Berndt) Wilde and the late Elizabeth M. (nee Kinsley) Wilde. Loving father of Debra Ann Wilde, Robert Charles Wilde, David Matthew Wilde and Christopher Wilde and his wife Lynda. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Dalton and Sadie. Dear brother of the late William Wilde. Cremation was private. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2-6 PM with a service at 4:00 PM. Burial of cremains will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Hillside Cemetery, 742 Rutherford Ave., Lyndhurst at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Elks Lodge 1895, 1 Perrin Ave., Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442.
