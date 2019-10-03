|
|
Charles Blauvelt
Park Ridge - Charles Blauvelt, 94 of Park Ridge, NJ passed away at his home on October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Teresa Blauvelt. Survived by his son Randall Blauvelt and his wife Cheryl and his daughter Cynthia Blauvelt and her partner Lisa DeRiso. Uncle of Robert Prihoda. Dear friend of Sherry Tucker. Visitation 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM with Funeral Service at 7 PM all on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc, 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Leaving the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 for Graveside Service at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Charles may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org Memorial Donations.