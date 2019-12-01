Resources
Charles Blitz Obituary
Charles Blitz, age 84, originally from The Bronx, NY, long time resident of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on November 28, 2019. The son of Joseph and Anna Blitz, and husband to Harriet Blitz.

He is survived by his daughters, Michele Blitz & Lori Alperin; son in law, David Alperin and grandchildren, Jessica, Sean, Jordan & Mitchell.

Charlie was an accountant and worked for the New York City board of education in district 3, and also did tax preparation work as well. He was a thoughtful, generous man who loved spending time with friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Service will be Dec. 4th at 11 AM at Robert Schoem chapel in Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Charles's name to either the , National Parkinsons foundation, or American Parkinsons disease association.
