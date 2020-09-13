Charles Brian Rouwendal
Pompton Lakes - Rouwendal, Charles Brian, age 59, of Pompton Lakes, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born in Paterson, Charles was raised in Hawthorne. He had lived in Pompton Lakes for 30 years and worked as an electrician for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, IBEW Local #3.
Charles was the beloved father of Victoria Markowiec and her husband James of Pompton Lakes and Matthew Rouwendal and his girlfriend Monika of Hewitt. Loving son of Henry Rouwendal, Sr. of Hawthorne and the late Eleanor (nee: Brown) Rouwendal (2012). Loving brother of Arlene Rouwendal of Hawthorne, Lorraine Rouwendal of Florida and the late Henry Rouwendal, Jr. (2013).
In accordance with restrictions imposed by the State of New Jersey, the family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8pm with a funeral service at 7pm at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kessler Rehabilitation Center, 1199 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052. (www.browningforshay.com
