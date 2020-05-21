Charles (Richie) Broderick
Park Ridge - Charles (Richie) Broderick, 74, of Park Ridge, NJ passed away on May 19 . Richie is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Patricia and his sons, Thomas and Richard and daughter-in-law Kristin and his grandchildren, Shea, Jack, Kate and Sean, his step-sisters, Lynn (John), Regina (Bob), Jane (Eddie), sisters-in-law Regina (Pete), Joanne (Mike) and brother-in-law Bob (Joan) and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents John and Frances Broderick, his step mother Evelyn Broderick and his brothers John and Robert.
Richie was born and raised in Brooklyn and was a graduate of Midwood High School and Brooklyn College before moving to Park Ridge 35 years ago.
Richie served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968.
He worked as an Ornamental Ironworker for Local Union 580 in NY for over 25 years. Riche was an avid Met and Jet fan and enjoyed watching Notre Dame football. But most of all, he enjoyed coaching his sons' baseball teams and going to his grandchildren's softball, baseball, soccer, basketball and football games.
Richie was a master of facts and trivia. His good sense of humor and quick wit will be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 204, Park Ridge, NJ 07656 or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation , contact@parkinson.org.
Due to the Coronavirus, Services will be private at this time, but a Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.