1/1
Charles Cacioppo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Cacioppo

Paramus - Charles Cacioppo, 85, of Paramus, formerly of Jersey City, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Before retiring, Charles worked for Bendix/Honeywell, in Teterboro, NJ as an Electrical Engineer, in the Aerospace Division. He was a member of The Paramus Seniors Club where he enjoyed playing Bocce and Bingo with his peers, and also liked to "walk the mall" for exercise and socializing. Charles was an Army veteran who served our country proudly.

Cherished husband of the late Margaret M. Cacioppo (nee Gorman). Loving father of Charlie (Ann Marie) Cacioppo of FL, the late Steve (Mary Ellen) of NJ, Linda (Juan) of NJ. Cherished grandchildren: Michael (Toni), Matthew, Edward, Patrick, Christopher, John, and Sam, and great-grandson, Charlie Rudy. Dear sister, Eva Cacioppo.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am Thursday, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery N.Arlington, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved