Charles Cacioppo
Paramus - Charles Cacioppo, 85, of Paramus, formerly of Jersey City, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Before retiring, Charles worked for Bendix/Honeywell, in Teterboro, NJ as an Electrical Engineer, in the Aerospace Division. He was a member of The Paramus Seniors Club where he enjoyed playing Bocce and Bingo with his peers, and also liked to "walk the mall" for exercise and socializing. Charles was an Army veteran who served our country proudly.
Cherished husband of the late Margaret M. Cacioppo (nee Gorman). Loving father of Charlie (Ann Marie) Cacioppo of FL, the late Steve (Mary Ellen) of NJ, Linda (Juan) of NJ. Cherished grandchildren: Michael (Toni), Matthew, Edward, Patrick, Christopher, John, and Sam, and great-grandson, Charlie Rudy. Dear sister, Eva Cacioppo.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am Thursday, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery N.Arlington, NJ.
