Charles Comito
Paterson - Charles Comito, 99, of Paterson, passed away on January 5, 2020.
Charles proudly served in the US Army during WWII and married Mary LaGala upon returning home. The couple settled in Passaic where they raised their family. Charles enjoyed tending to his tomato garden and fig trees and loved his cats - Baby, Mama, and Kitty Boy. He lived in the same house in Paterson for the last 46 years and he felt lucky to be surrounded by so many loving neighbors.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Nina Reehl and her husband Bruce, and Grace Lopardo and her husband Thomas; his sisters, Frances Castorina, Mildred Gulizio, and Marion Sasso; his grandchildren, Justin Reehl and Sara Dupont; and his great grandchildren, Cyrus, Kian, and Leo Reehl, and Alison and James Dupont. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his daughter, Denise McGowan; his brother, Mickey; and his sister, Carmela Citero.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Thursday, January 9 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Friday at St. Brendan's RC Church, Clifton. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.scanlanfuneral.com