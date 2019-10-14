|
Charles D. Ricciardi
Begenfield - Charles D. Ricciardi of Bergenfield passed away on October 14, 2019. Devoted husband of Alice Ricciardi. Beloved father of Maureen Noonan and husband Thomas, Alison D'Agostino and husband Marc, and Charles Ricciardi and wife Jaely. Cherished grandfather of Keith and Shauna, Stephen and Chris, Nicholas, Olive, Matt, April, and Ryan. Dear brother of the late Bernice. Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield on Thursday at 9:45 AM for the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Brookside Cemetery, Englewood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Name Hospice. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com