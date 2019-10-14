Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ricciardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Ricciardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. Ricciardi Obituary
Charles D. Ricciardi

Begenfield - Charles D. Ricciardi of Bergenfield passed away on October 14, 2019. Devoted husband of Alice Ricciardi. Beloved father of Maureen Noonan and husband Thomas, Alison D'Agostino and husband Marc, and Charles Ricciardi and wife Jaely. Cherished grandfather of Keith and Shauna, Stephen and Chris, Nicholas, Olive, Matt, April, and Ryan. Dear brother of the late Bernice. Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Bergenfield on Thursday at 9:45 AM for the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Brookside Cemetery, Englewood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Name Hospice. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now