Charles E. Dominiczak
Allendale - Dominiczak, Charles E. age 96, of Allendale, formerly of Jersey City and Westwood, passed on July 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Eileen A. (nee Moore), his four children Joseph Dominiczak, Mary Dominiczak, Regina Danza and Ann Donnelly, his daughter-in-law, Virginia Dominiczak and his Sons-in-law, James Danza and Robert Donnelly. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Anthony, Tara, Jessica, Jake, Sean, Luke, Todd and Celeste, as well as his two cherished great grandsons, Maxwell and Samuel. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Charles was pre-deceased by his brothers Thaddaeus, Chester and Raymond and his sister, Regina Zilenski. A World War II Navy veteran; Charles served as a medic in the European Theatre and took part in the D-Day Invasion. Charles retired from The Port Authority in Jersey City. He enjoyed his retirement years, traveling with Eileen and welcoming each new member of the family. Charles will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 to 8 PM at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday at 10 AM at St. Andrew's Church, 120 Washington Avenue, Westwood. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial donations to the Center for Autism Research (CAR) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Becker-funeralhome.com