|
|
Charles E. Fisher
Wyckoff - 95, is "Home for the Holidays" as he greeted his LORD & Savior, Jesus on December 23, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Charlie was born June 11, 1924, in Plainfield, NJ. He served in the Navy during World War II. In 1951, Charlie married Ann (VanDeRee) & enjoyed 68 years of marriage & family. He was a sales agent with Lawson & upon retirement continued selling Amish furniture from his front lawn. He was known for his wit, humor and always on the lookout for "a good deal." Charlie loved his LORD & was a faithful member of Midland Park CRC. He loved leading men's Bible studies & made many lifelong friends. He was an advocate for the unborn & would often pen letters to various newspaper editors in efforts to promote & encourage Christian values in the community. He enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, nature, & his grandchildren. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife Ann; he was Dad to John & wife Sheree (Jared) Fisher of Brunswick, NY; James & wife Kerry (Spears) Fisher of Waldwick, NJ; & Patricia Fisher of Grand Rapids, MI. He was Grandpa to Kristen & husband Christopher Groen of North Haledon, NJ; Joel Fisher of Slingerlands, NY; & Kara and husband Eric Van Marion of Palos Heights, IL. He was Opa to 5 great-grandchildren Carter, Ethan, & Zachary Groen; and Chase & Coco Van Marion. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, John & Fanny (De Jong) Fisher, brothers John & Edward; and sisters Ruth Bruer & Helen Baker. A memorial service will be held in Michigan after the New Year. Memorial gifts may be made to Eastern Christian School Assoc. Angel Fund to provide tuition assistance. Condolences to Ann may be sent c/o Raybrook Manor, 2121 Raybrook St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.