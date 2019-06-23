|
|
Charles E. McHugh
Germantown, TN - Charles Edward McHugh of Germantown, TN, passed away surrounded by his family on the evening of May 29, 2019. He is survived by his beloved children Irene N. McHugh (Tucson, AZ), Colin B. McHugh (Tempe, AZ), Kathleen M. McHugh (Calgary, Alberta) and Andrew C. Hinnell, his adored grandchildren Abigail, Emmaline, and Colin, his dearly cherished siblings Ann T. Maloney (Somers, NY), Peter M. McHugh (Pawling, NY), and John J. McHugh (Hewitt, NJ). He was predeceased by his beloved and devoted wife Mary T. McHugh and brother Patrick J. McHugh. Charles was born on October 11, 1944 to Irish immigrants Annie Goodwin McHugh and Peter Joseph McHugh in Manhattan, NY. The strong faith of his parents was instrumental in developing his relationship with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, as a rock he leaned on throughout life. In his early years, his faith led him to Maryknoll Junior Seminary then onto Maryknoll College where he received a B.A. in Scholastic Philosophy. After graduating, Charles enlisted in the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. He continued his service to his country for over twenty years in the Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Charles married his beloved Mary in 1970 and devoted his life to his family. In his career, he dedicated over thirty years to International Paper working through the ranks of the Transportation and Logistics Department, completing an M.B.A. at Fordham University while working full-time. After retiring from International Paper, he volunteered his time to the Church of the Holy Spirit Food Pantry, providing nourishment and a sympathetic ear to those in need. His generosity of spirit and attention to the interests of those around him was known and appreciated by many. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers [maryknollsociety.org] and [woundedwarriorproject.org]. These are two of his favorite benevolent organizations supporting those with shared faith and sacrifice. A viewing will be held at Church of the Holy Spirit in Memphis, TN on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at 10am followed by a funeral mass. A memorial will be held in Midland Park, NJ, on Saturday, June 29th beginning with viewing at 8:15am, memorial mass at 9:15am at the Church of the Nativity with burial following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, NJ.