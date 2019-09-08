|
Charles E. Mills
Ridgefield Park - Charles E. Mills, 30, a native of Ridgefield Park, passed away on July 12 in Fayetteville, NC. He is survived by his father, William, and by his beloved family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Claire (nee Errichiello) in 2009. Charlie graduated from Ridgefield Park JR/SR High School in 2007, where he was a manager of the Scarlets baseball team, and he received an Associate Degree from Bergen Community College in 2011. Charlie worked for BJs Wholesale in Paramus for 6 years, and BJs in Fayetteville since 2017. Charlie made friends everywhere, and he could quote stats and share his opinion on WWE and about any sport. He will be missed tremendously! A Celebration of Charlie's life will take place at the Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus, 106 Bergen Ave., on Sunday, September 15th from 2-6pm. All are welcome.