Charles Edward Bednar
Emerson - Charles Edward Bednar, 77, of Emerson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14. Beloved husband of Adele. Devoted father of Tracey Tumminelli and her husband, Brett. Loving grandfather of Matthew and Sara. Charles is predeceased by his parents, George and Mary as well as his brothers, George Michael, John, and David. He is also survived by his brother in laws and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Connellsville, PA, he lived in Emerson for 50 years. Charles taught Art in the Elementary Schools throughout the Westwood Regional School District for 35 years before retiring to work as full time Grandpa. He was a proud WEA member throughout his tenure. He served in the Army Reserves. He was a member of Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church in Mahwah, New Jersey. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday, June 19 at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ from 4-7PM. A Service celebrating Charles' life and faith will be held on Saturday, June 20 at the funeral home at 10AM. INTERMENT will follow at Tappan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.