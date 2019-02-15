Services
Charles Dasch
Charles Edward Dasch


Chatham, MA - (1936-2019) Ed Dasch passed away on Sunday, February 03, 2019 at Liberty Commons Rehabilitation Center. He had been a patient there for two years, having suffered multiple health issues during that time.

Ed was born on November 12, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana and during his first year, moved with his parents to Jamestown, New York where he lived until the age of seventeen. Ed then moved to Ridgewood, NJ and enrolled in the Teterboro School of Aeronautics in order to earn his commercial pilots license. When he accomplished that, he worked for American Airlines in the flight department in the positions of Flight Engineer, Co-Pilot, Captain and Chief Pilot having flown for over 30 years.

Ed was married to his wife, Nancy, for 60 years. There were no children. Ed and Nancy have lived in their home in Chatham for approximately 20 years. There are no arrangements for services at this time. For online condolences, please visit http://www.nickersonfunerals.com.
