Charles "Walt" Edwards
Waldwick - Charles Walter Edwards, "Walt", 94, of Waldwick, NJ, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Veteran's Home in Paramus. Walt was born in Paterson, but has lived in Waldwick since 1965. Walt served in the Navy in World War II as a Radioman which led into his hobby as an amateur radio operator. Walt was always involved in the sale of fish and seafood. He began his career in the family business, Edwards & Edwards in Paterson, NJ. He left there going to Quincy Fish in Harrison, NJ, and then retiring from Iceberg Seafood, Sag Harbor, NY. Walt was a member of the Upper Ridgewood Community Church for more than 43 years, where he served as an elder and on the last two pastoral search committees.

Walt was a devoted and loving husband to his Honey, Marion Edwards, for 65 years prior to her death in 2012. He is survived by his son David and his wife, Kathy, his granddaughter Samantha, his sister, Caron Edwards, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020, from 3-7pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Nov 4 at 10am with a burial to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Walt's name can be made to the Waldwick Ambulance Corp or the Waldwick Lions Club.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
