Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's RC CH
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Eichholz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Eichholz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Eichholz Obituary
Charles Eichholz

Brick - Eichholz, Charles J. 94 of Brick formerly of East Rutherford on 3/8/2020.

Beloved husband to Frances (nee Contini) Eichholz. Loving father to Lorriane Pszonka, Linda Tomesko, Eliane Bicker and the late Charles Eichholz (2011). Caring grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Charles served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and discharge in 1946. Before retiring Charles was the President of Prospect Petroleum Co. and later became Prospect Transportation Inc. in Carlstadt. He was an aivd boater and earned his Captain License in the mid 70's, also loved fishing and traveling. He is a parishioner of ST. Martha's RC Ch. in Pt. Pleasant and a former parishioner of ST. Joseph's RC Ch in East Rutherford. Charles was a former member of the East Rutherford V.F.W. and the Ridgefield Pk. Elks Club. Besides all his accomplishments Charles greatest love was spending time with his family. Funeral Thur. 10am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St.

Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30am at St. Joseph's RC CH. Interment Crest Haven Memorial in Clifton. Visitation Wed. 4-8pm. Donations to St. Francis Inn 2441 Kensington PL. Philadelphia, PA 19125 stfrancisinnministries.org would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -