Charles Eichholz
Brick - Eichholz, Charles J. 94 of Brick formerly of East Rutherford on 3/8/2020.
Beloved husband to Frances (nee Contini) Eichholz. Loving father to Lorriane Pszonka, Linda Tomesko, Eliane Bicker and the late Charles Eichholz (2011). Caring grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Charles served our country in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and discharge in 1946. Before retiring Charles was the President of Prospect Petroleum Co. and later became Prospect Transportation Inc. in Carlstadt. He was an aivd boater and earned his Captain License in the mid 70's, also loved fishing and traveling. He is a parishioner of ST. Martha's RC Ch. in Pt. Pleasant and a former parishioner of ST. Joseph's RC Ch in East Rutherford. Charles was a former member of the East Rutherford V.F.W. and the Ridgefield Pk. Elks Club. Besides all his accomplishments Charles greatest love was spending time with his family. Funeral Thur. 10am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St.
Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30am at St. Joseph's RC CH. Interment Crest Haven Memorial in Clifton. Visitation Wed. 4-8pm. Donations to St. Francis Inn 2441 Kensington PL. Philadelphia, PA 19125 stfrancisinnministries.org would be appreciated.