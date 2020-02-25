|
|
Charles Enering
Vernon - Enering, Charles ("Chuck") G., aged 64, of Vernon, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a long battle with stomach cancer. Chuck worked in the advertising and printing industry his entire career. He also passionately contributed to a wide variety of local charities. He is survived by his wife of 37 ½ years, Kathi Enering, as well as two sons, C.J. and Tom, and mother-in-law, Jane Moser. A Memorial Service will be held on March 7, 2020 at noon at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 452 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Milford Presbyterian Church.