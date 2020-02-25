Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
West Milford Presbyterian Church
452 Union Valley Road
West Milford, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Enering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Enering

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Enering Obituary
Charles Enering

Vernon - Enering, Charles ("Chuck") G., aged 64, of Vernon, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a long battle with stomach cancer. Chuck worked in the advertising and printing industry his entire career. He also passionately contributed to a wide variety of local charities. He is survived by his wife of 37 ½ years, Kathi Enering, as well as two sons, C.J. and Tom, and mother-in-law, Jane Moser. A Memorial Service will be held on March 7, 2020 at noon at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 452 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Milford Presbyterian Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -