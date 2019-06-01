Services
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 471-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Alesso Funeral Home
91 Union Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
Lodi, NJ
Lodi - Charles Evtuch, 73, of Lodi passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on May 30th 2019.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Gladys, daughter Teresa Brucato, son Chuck Evtuch Jr. daughter Rosalie Olechowski and his late son George Evtuch. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and his sister Donna Maher. Charles was a very active person and enjoyed spending quality time with those he loved.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend the funeral at Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi on Monday, June 3rd at 9:00 am. Funeral mass will be offered at 10:00 am at St. Josephs Church in Lodi. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2nd from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, family ask that you send donations in honor of Charles Evtuch to the at . Arrangements made by Alesso Funeral Home www.alessofh.com
