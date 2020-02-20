|
Charles F. Bergemann
Ramsey - Charles F. Bergemann (Charlie) 84, of Ramsey, NJ passed away on February 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with heart disease. Born on May 28, 1935, at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, NY to Robert J. and Amelia L. Bergemann, he spent his childhood in St. Albans, NY. Charlie graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1952. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in October of 1952. He trained at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina as a paratrooper in the Air-Delivery Division. Corporal Charles Bergemann was honorably discharged in October of 1955. Known as "Spring Valley Charlie" to many colleagues and customers, he spent many years as a store manager at Spring Valley Auto Parts, where he trained many people to go on to run their own businesses. He retired from United Auto Parts in Teaneck, NJ in 2000. Charlie was a Committeeman for Boy Scout Troop 31 and a coach for the Ramsey Little League Mets when they won the championship. He enjoyed gardening and going to garage sales. He was an avid fisherman and loved boating on Charleston Lake in Ontario, Canada. Since retirement, Charlie and Arline spent most of their summers at their lake house on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos. He was a collector of many things, but his most valued treasures were his family, friends and neighbors. Everyone he met was his "buddy." Beloved husband of Arline G. Bergemann (nee Stegen) of more than 64 years. The lovebirds met when they were 12 years old while both families were on vacation at Lake Maranacook in Maine. His in-laws, Walter and Gertrude Stegen, treated him like their own son. Devoted dad to Glenn and his wife Carol of Mahwah, NJ; P.J. Pitonyak and her husband Rick of Brandywine, MD; and Meg Natale and her husband Mike of Hawthorne, NJ. Proud Pop Pop to Michael Bergemann, Jay Flynn, Peter Bergemann, the late Nicole Pitonyak (2008), Dima Pitonyak, and Angela "Rosie" Natale. Charlie is survived by his sister Ruth Heil and her husband Henry of Greenville, PA; sister-in-law Marie Bergemann of Syracuse, NY; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and David Shear of Alexandria, VA. He was predeceased by his brother Bob Bergemann and his wife Barbara Bergemann and his brother Ted Bergemann. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, but sadly predeceased by nephew Paul Bergemann and niece Pamela Heil. The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Nickles and his associates at Valley Diagnostic Medical Center for many years of good health. Thank you to Dr. David Montgomery and his associates at Cardiac Associates of North Jersey for taking care of Charlie's loving heart. Special thanks to the professionals and staff at Valley Hospital and everyone at Care One in Oradell for their kindness and care. Charlie managed to keep his humor even during his toughest days. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 AM at the funeral home, led by Reverend Steve Huston of the First Presbyterian Church of Ramsey. Interment will follow at Redeemer Cemetery, 90 Chapel Road, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Charlie's memory to the Ramsey Ambulance Corps or Ramsey Rescue Squad. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.