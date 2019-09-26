|
Charles F. Pisciotta, Sr.
Bayville - Charles F. Pisciotta Sr. of Bayville formerly of Waretown and Millburn/Short Hills passed away surrounded by his family on September 16, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, 50 Short Hills Ave, Short Hills, on Friday, Sept 20th at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Short Hills. Visitation will be held at The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home 2122 Millburn Ave, Maplewood on Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com
Charlie was born in Union and had lived in Millburn/Short Hills for over 50 years and Waretown for 11 years before moving to Bayville 3 years ago. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Charlie worked in construction as a mason. He was a 4th degree and past grand knight of the Knights of Columbus at St. Rose of Lima Church. Charlie was very active with St. Rose of Lima Parish in his many years in Millburn/ Short Hills.
Charlie was predeceased by his 6 siblings; Connie, Tina, Vincent, Joseph, Anthony, and Peter. Charlie is survived by his wife of 68 years Frances Gurrado Pisciotta, children Charles F. Jr. and Robert (Linda), grandchildren Charles V., Victoria, Tonya, Nicole, Alexandra and Lyndsay, brother Salvatore and 3 great grandchildren.