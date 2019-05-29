|
|
Charles F. Stewart
Hamilton Square - Charles F. Stewart, 82, of Hamilton Square, New Jersey, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Born in Englewood, raised in Palisades Park and long-term resident of Pines Lake, New Jersey. He graduated from Leonia High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1962. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and was employed for many years fabricating custom seating systems for permanently disabled people.
Charles was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Evelyn Stewart, many beloved aunts and uncles, and most recently his cousin Richard Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marion, daughters Bethann Stewart and Jeniffer Muller (Kirk), son Charlie D. Stewart and grandson Erik Muller, many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com.