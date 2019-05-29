Services
Brenna Funeral Home Immordino Chapel
1799 Klockner Rd
Hamilton, NJ 08619
(609) 587-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brenna Funeral Home Immordino Chapel
1799 Klockner Rd
Hamilton, NJ 08619
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Brenna Funeral Home Immordino Chapel
1799 Klockner Rd
Hamilton, NJ 08619
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Stewart


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles F. Stewart Obituary
Charles F. Stewart

Hamilton Square - Charles F. Stewart, 82, of Hamilton Square, New Jersey, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Born in Englewood, raised in Palisades Park and long-term resident of Pines Lake, New Jersey. He graduated from Leonia High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1962. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and was employed for many years fabricating custom seating systems for permanently disabled people.

Charles was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Evelyn Stewart, many beloved aunts and uncles, and most recently his cousin Richard Stewart.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marion, daughters Bethann Stewart and Jeniffer Muller (Kirk), son Charlie D. Stewart and grandson Erik Muller, many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619.

The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, Hamilton, NJ 08619.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brenna Funeral Home Immordino Chapel
Download Now