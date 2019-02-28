Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church Secaucus
Charles F. Voorhees Obituary
Charles F. Voorhees

Secaucus - Charles F. Voorhees 80 of Secaucus passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 26 2019 at his home.

He was born in New York City and was a former resident of Jersey City before moving to Secaucus.

Charles was an insurance claims adjuster for Cigna in Voorhees NJ for 25 years before retiring in 1999.

Charles was a former Secaucus Councilmen in the 1st. Ward. He was a 50 year member of the Secaucus Volunteer Fire Department where he served as president of the of the Exempt Fireman's Association and Treasurer of the Fireman's Relief Association and was a former committeemen to the NJ State Fireman's Organization. He was Manager of the Hudson County Board of New Jersey Fireman's Home. He was a member and past president of the Secaucus Affordable Housing. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his Bernadette (DeRocco) Voorhees; his sons Charles and his wife Teresa Voorhees; James and his husband Santiago Sibert; his daughter Sharon and her husband Michael DiGiovanni; and his grandchildren CJ, Eric, Emily and Michael; his sister Suzanne and her husband Edward Corblisst;

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 to 6 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus. A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday at 10:45 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church Secaucus; Cremation will be held at the Garden State Crematory North Bergan;

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to the Secaucus Volunteer Fire Department C/O Chicora Park Engine 3 146 Centre Ave. Secaucus NJ 07094
