Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Charles Feoli


1924 - 2020
Charles Feoli Obituary
Paterson - Charles Feoli, at the age of 95 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Charlie was born, raised and lived in the City of Paterson. Charlie enjoyed life. He was a devout patron of the theater and did much traveling in his younger years. Charlie served on the boards of numerous organizations. He was a past Commander-in-Chief of the Riverside Vets and parish council trustee for Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Paterson. He was currently a parishioner of St. Bonaventure RC Church in Paterson. Charlie served in the United States Army during WWII. Charlie spent his career as an accountant for Levine Packaging Company originally of Paterson. He is the beloved son of the late Rose (DeGrado) and James Feoli and brother of the late Murray W. Feoli. Uncle Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Cathy Palumbo and her husband Peter of Fairfield, Janie Heffernan of Ledgewood, Carol Barnhart of Parsippany and Lisa Conforti and her husband Sal of Wayne. Charlie will also be fondly remembered by his many great nieces, great nephews, cousins and many dear friends.Service will be held at Keri Memorial Funeral Home on Monday. Both service and burial will be private. Please visit www.kerimemorial.com to leave condolences.
