Rev. Charles Finnegan OFM



Caldwell - Rev. Charles Finnegan OFM, 88 of Caldwell, NJ formerly of Ringwood, NJ on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was a Roman Catholic Priest, Franciscan Order of Friars Minor. A memorial mass for Fr. Finnegan will be scheduled for a later date. Funeral arrangements by D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.









