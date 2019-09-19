|
|
Charles Francis Simone
Paramus - Charles Francis Simone, age 90, of Paramus, NJ, entered eternal life with the Lord on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. He was born in Hoboken, NJ to Sisto and Emilia Simone (nee Pasquale) on May 27, 1929, and formally lived in Wyckoff, NJ for many years prior to moving to Paramus. Charles was a Capuchin Franciscan friar for many years which humbly guided his faith throughout his life. Charles honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he received multiple service medals. After his discharge, he was the proud owner and operator of Litho Press, Inc., his printing business. Charles and his wife Gail served as Eucharistic Ministers and parishioners at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church in Wyckoff for many years. Charles is survived by his daughter Michele of Paramus, NJ, his son Charlie of Vernon, NJ, his adored grandchildren Justin and Sam, and well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Gerlinde (Gail) Simone as well as his parents, brothers and sister. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass that will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21st at 9:45am at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Charles's memory can be made to the St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church in Wyckoff, NJ. Arrangements were handled by Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, NJ. www.vpfh.com.