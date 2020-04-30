|
Charles "Chip" Gildea III
Saddle River - Born in 1948, the son of Charles A Gildea Jr. and Margaret Bough Gildea. His father, Charles Jr. was a Georgetown graduate, where he played football, and went on to become a Judge in Ho-Ho-Kus. His mother, Margaret was a Trinity College graduate and it was there in D.C. where she and Charles Jr. met.
The oldest of three children, Chip and his younger sisters were raised in Ho-Ho-Kus and later moved to Saddle River in 1958, to the home their family built. It's the same beautiful spot now, that has been home to four generations of Gildeas, and many wonderful memories. Chip and his family spent their summers vacationing at the Jersey Shore, where his love for the beach and boating began and continued for decades with his own family. As a young man, Chip had a love of cars, (his prized GTO in particular) and boats. This love would continue to develop over the years, into 'fast' cars and 'fast' boats. In the summer of 1965, while with friends on his boat at Greenwood Lake, Chip met the young lady who would quickly become the love of his life, and future wife, Lynn Ehrhardt. High school sweethearts that turned into forever love. Chip went on to graduate from Saddle River Day School in 1967, where he was the quarterback of the Football team. He graduated from Franklin Pierce College in 1972 and began his career in Real Estate in Rutherford, with Ellwood S. New, shortly thereafter. The couple married in 1972 and later became parents to their two children, Brian and Kristin. Vacations at the Jersey Shore and summers at Greenwood Lake continued with this next generation and their own family, as well as many other wonderful and new traditions and memories to be created.
Throughout his nearly 40 years in Real Estate, Chip was a member of the Northwest Bergen Board of Realtors (now Greater Bergen Realtors), and served on various committees and Boards. He was President and Partner at Marron & Gildea Realtors in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Chip was a pillar in the community; a Councilman in Saddle River, as well as a member of the Planning Board for many years. He was the President of the Ho-Ho-Kus Chamber of Commerce and a proud Coach of the HHK/SR Football Association. Chip was a member of Ridgewood Country Club and Jonathans' Landing in Jupiter, Florida. But most of all he was a Family Man. He was the proud Husband, Father, Pop Pop, Brother, Uncle, Great-Uncle, Brother-in-law and Friend to many. He was protective, loyal, honest and hardworking. He was the ultimate gentleman and the ultimate host, always putting others before himself and caring for all of those around him. And he was generous, as well as appreciate and grateful for all that he had, and for the love and family that he had surrounding him. "Look around" he would often say with a sarcastic smile, "Life's not so bad." His advice, aka 'sermons' will be missed by many and his legacy will continue on forever. He leaves behind his wife, Lynn Ehrhardt Gildea, his son Brian (wife Mary and their children Tom and Ali), his daughter Kristin (husband Ryan Fox and their children Sutton & Peyton), his sisters Sharon Christ (Wyckoff NJ), Mary Anne Kelleher (Conway, SC), and many wonderful nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Due to circumstances beyond our control, a very small and private funeral and burial will be held Friday, May 1, 2020. Chip will be laid to rest alongside his parents and grandparents at Maryrest cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Valley Hospital Hospice or the Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River.