Charles Grimm
Falls Church, VA - Charles Curt Grimm of Falls Church, VA passed away on February 3, 2019 at the age of 87 years.
He was born on April 13, 1931 in Passaic, NJ to Walter and Klara (Franke) Grimm. He was graduated from Passaic High School in 1949 and earned a BSBA from Rutgers University in 1953. He served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. He married Jane Newell Sinclair in 1956 and they made their home in Clifton, NJ for 59 years before relocating to Virginia. He retired in 1987 following a 32-year career in financial management with The Equitable Life Assurance Society (AXA) in New York.
He was a 50-year member of the Lessing-Passaic Masonic Lodge #67 and a member of The Shriners. He was a 50-year member of the Upper Montclair Presbyterian Church in Upper Montclair, NJ, where he faithfully served as deacon and elder.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Jane Sinclair Grimm, his daughter Catherine Grimm Beddow (Bruce) of Falls Church, VA, grandchildren Thomas Beddow and Jessie Beddow, brothers-in-law James Sinclair of Raleigh, NC and John Sinclair (Margie) of Wilmington, NC and loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on February 9, 2019 in Raeford, NC.