|
|
Charles H. Anders
Old Tappan - Anders, Charles H., 92, of Old Tappan, died on September 9, 2019. Born in Bergenfield, NJ to Charles and Mabel (Block) Anders, he graduated from Bergenfield High School, served in the United States Army during WWII as a military police officer in Germany. He returned from the war and married Maureen Elizabeth Sullivan, who pre-deceased him in 1971. Together they had three sons—Charles, Jeffrey, and Douglas who survive him, along with their spouses, Lori, Linda, and Susan. He worked at PSE&G for 42 years until his retirement in 1986. Charlie is also survived by his beloved wife, Kay, along with her children, Karen Imbarrato and husband, Frank, Sandy Rivera and husband, Mike, Robert Frueh and husband, George Ochoa. He is the beloved grandfather and great-grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Charlie was pre-deceased by his sister, Mildred Preston. A devoted member of Trinity Reformed Church, he spent many years as a member of the TR Squares—a club that met once a month and took care of the physical needs of the church. Friends may call at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale, NJ on Friday, September 13 from 4 to 7 PM. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Reformed Church, 292 Old Tappan Road, Old Tappan, NJ on Saturday, September 14 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's memory to Trinity Reformed Church.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com