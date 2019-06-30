|
|
Charles H. Lehmann
- - Charles H. Lehmann lived a good and a giving life for 94 years. He died on June 28 at home. He and his family left Nazi Germany when he was 14. He quickly learned perfect English and was drafted into the U.S. Army four years later, serving in World War II in Military Intelligence in the European theater as a first lieutenant. He then served in the Korean War, stateside. He was a CPA, a graduate of New York University, and worked in finance as an executive in business, ranging from department stores, to coal mining. He was a past president of Temple Beth El in Closter, now Kol Dorot, and remained active with the synagogue. He served on the board of the Union of Hebrew Congregations (UAHC, now URJ) and of the Dalcroze School of Music. He will be remembered by those who had business dealings with him for his fastidious spreadsheets in his minuscule, precise handwriting and numbers. He loved his cats and dogs, of which there were many over the years, his beachfront deck at his condo on the ocean at the Jersey shore, his front porch in Cresskill, classical music—he could recognize a piece after the first two notes--traveling, especially to the West and to mountains, where he hiked with his family. And he treasured the more than 30 years he spent with Marlys, his wife of 66 years, in retirement after many years of late nights and weekdays traveling for business. He loved and was loved by his children, two sons and a daughter: Jonathan and his partner Carolyn Brown; Peter and his wife Liz; and Alison Mahoney and her husband Patrick. He loved seeing his grandchildren grow up and succeed: Jonathan's son (Evan, Jonathan's son, and Samantha Agoos and Charles Agoos, Jonathan's stepchildren); Peter and Liz's children (Samantha and her fiancé Andy Stahl, Cassandra, Nathaniel, and the youngest, Alexander); and Alison and Patrick's children (Seth and Ian). His greatest loss was that of his son, Andrew, who was nine when he died of leukemia in 1966. Charly loved his family, his cats and dogs, of which there were many over the years, and his home in Cresskill, where he lived for 65 years. He was devoted to America and to his religion. He was deeply loved, deeply respected, and will be deeply missed. Donations to Kol Dorot or to the Galen Day Care Center at the Jewish Home in Rockleigh would be appreciated by his family. Funeral service 1PM Sunday at Gutterman and Musicant, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ.