Charles H. Mehlfelder



Charles H. Mehlfelder. 96, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Nutley he lived in North Arlington for the past 71 years. He worked as a clerical administrator for Public Service Electric & Gas in Newark for 26 years before retiring in 1977. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Queen of Peace Council # 3428 in North Arlington during the 1950's and an avid " New York Mets " fan. Charles was the beloved husband of Eleanor ( nee Danek ); the devoted father of Gregory and his wife Deborah, and David and his wife Debbie; the cherished grandfather of Christopher and his wife Larissa, Jeffrey and Kyle; the doting great-grandfather of Brandon and Zachary ; and the dear brother of Rose Coss and Edward Mehlfelder. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, October 9th at 12 Noon in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Kearny. Arrangements are being handled by the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington.









