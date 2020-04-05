|
|
Charles J. and Elizabeth Mylod
Paramus - On the 23rd of January 1965, Charles J Mylod Jr and Elizabeth Meehan were married. Theirs was a modern-day love story. Charlie passed away on 4/2/2020 and Betty 48 hours later on 4/4/2020. Charlie was born in Brooklyn on 7/3/1932 to Charles J and Katherine Normile Mylod and Betty was born on 8/21/1938 to John and Mary Anne Meehan. As sad as both passing 48 hours apart is, the beauty within is unmistaken. Charlie born and raised in Brooklyn and Betty born and raised in the Bronx were not your typical partners to meet, date and fall in love, considering Brooklyn was home to the Dodgers and Bronx to the Yankees. Cross town rivals aside, they did meet, date, fall in love and marry.
Charlie the eldest of 9, is survived by brothers Bob, Jimmy, Brian and sisters Kathy, Manny, Ellie, Carol, and Roey. Charlie graduated from Columbia University and then served proudly in the US Army for two years. Betty the youngest of 3 is survived by brother Charlie, her brother John is deceased. Both Charlie and Betty were fortunate to be raised in environments that fostered love, kindness, generosity, acceptance, confidence, community and determination. The one constant Charlie and Betty experienced throughout their lives was FAMILY. Family was everything to them. Family shaped the people they became. Family forged the Dee Pa Dop A Do, the bag trick, homemade Irish soda bread, Virginia Ham, The Chivas Regal Club, fresh hot Irish tea, countless funny stories and a group called Mainzer-Mylod-Fitzgerald the original NY Football Giants Mafia. Family brought them to places like Yonkers, Brooklyn, Bronx, Spring Lake, Belmar, Queens and Oradell. With zip and area codes branded as a form of modern-day representation, Charlie & Betty were fortunate to have the numbers 613, 564, 308 and 407 to name a few in their family.
Charlie & Betty settled in Oradell NJ to raise their family. Their goal was simple, raise a family in a great family setting and join a strong catholic church. They achieved both with their home located at 613 Cooper Ave in Oradell and becoming parishioners at St. Joseph's Church in Oradell. Charlie would work at IBM for over 30 years and Betty would serve those in need as a nurse at Bergen Pines Hospital. Charlie & Betty would have 3 boys, Charlie, Eddie and John. Charlie & Betty were Oradell baseball regulars for the boys, as Charlie coached in the dug out and Betty cheered from the stands. Charlie & Betty welcomed daughters to the family in Kim, married to Charlie and Lisa, married to John. Charlie & Betty would take on the roles of BAPA and NANA as they cheered their grandchildren Harrison, Jordan, Sean, Megan, Erin, Ryan, and Emily at the soccer fields, ice rinks, at bats at home plate, lacrosse and field hockey fields, basketball gyms and stages. Through it all they became a beacon of inspiration for their grandchildren.
Theirs is a love story. Like Romeo and Juliet, Charlie & Betty falling in love over 55 years ago and cultivating that love till they left us just moments apart. They touched many lives in their lifetime, those that were fortunate to have had the pleasure of so felt their love and kindness through their words and actions. Their spirit of love and happiness lives on in all of us. Mom and Dad, from all of us, we say we love you and thank you. God Bless.
Burial arrangements for immediate family members will be held at George Washington Memorial Park Paramus, NJ, at 11am on April 7, 2020. Volk Leber Funeral Home will live-stream the ceremony on their website under Charlie's tribute page. In lieu of flowers we ask you to make a donation to the United Way of Bergen County to help the fight against the Coronavirus Disease. To express condolences and view the webcast of the service, please visit volkleber.com