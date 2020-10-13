Charles J. Caltagirone
Clifton - Charles J. Caltagirone, 86, of Clifton, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mr. Caltagirone resided in Clifton for over 60 years. Before his retirement, Mr. Caltagirone was the owner of Charlie's Spackling Co. of Clifton. He was a Master Mason with Masonic Lodge #154 of Little Falls. Mr. Caltagirone was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.
Mr. Caltagirone loved to garden and enjoyed playing Craps in Atlantic City. He and his high school friends kept in touch and got together to play Poker often.
Mr. Caltagirone was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marjorie L. (nee Schrage) Caltagirone in 2010 and his brother, Albert Caltagirone.
Survivors include: three children, Charles R. Caltagirone and his wife, Nancy, Carol Caltagirone and Alan Caltagirone and his wife, Stacey; one sister, Eleanor Zarcone and six grandchildren, Katie, Dr. Charles W., Felicia, Louis, Philip and Jillian.
Visiting and services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. Facemasks are required for entry and social distancing will apply. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
for driving directions and online condolences to the family.