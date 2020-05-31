Charles J. D'Angelo
Wayne - Charles J. "Chuck" D'Angelo, 67 died Thursday, May 28, 2020. Public Viewing Tuesday 11:00 - 12:30 at Allwood Funeral Home, Clifton Burial at Christ the King Cemetery. Memorial donations to Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, 630 Valley Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470 for complete obituary visit allwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.