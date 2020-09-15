Charles J. Molinari
Moonachie - Charles J. Molinari passed away suddenly on September 12, 2020. Charlie was a third generation and lifelong Moonachie resident, beloved son of the late Charles Sr. and Mary Molinari. The restaurant Molinari's was started by his grandfather Frank in 1923. At a very young age, Charlie worked tirelessly in the restaurant beside his father and big brother Frank. After his father's passing, the sons kept up the family tradition until 1986. Charlie was a loyal friend, a kind and gentle soul - always willing to lend a hand with a smile. Charlie loved muscle cars, particularly his own 1969 Stingray Corvette, listening to oldies tunes and watching TV - especially Perry Mason, monster movies, and John Elliot on CBS News. He and his wife, Joyce, never missed their nightly 'friendly' competition in Jeopardy. An avid vegetable and flower gardener, people often gushed over his green thumb. He sorely missed his fellow gardening partner and great friend, Kenneth Izzo. Charlie generously shared the fruits of his labors with his neighbors. Besides nature, he loved all creatures great and small especially his fur babies. Above all else Charlie was a family man, he adored his "4" girls and was so proud of all they have achieved. He would listen patiently to all their hopes and dreams always encouraging them in his own quiet way. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his brother Frank and sister-in-law Lynn. Charlie is survived by Joyce, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 51 years, his beloved daughter Sherry and son-in-law Laurence Briody (CT) and his darling granddaughters Lucy and Annabel - who so dearly loved their "Pop", nephew Frank Molinari of Moonachie, sister-in-law Janet Shendok, and nephews Kevin and Mark (FL). He will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know and love him. The funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Saturday, September 19th at 9:30AM. The funeral mass will be offered 10AM at St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church, Little Ferry. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 7PM. Charles was a former member of the Moonachie Volunteer Fire Department and donations can be made to the Moonachie Volunteer Fire Department 70, Moonachie Road, Moonachie N.J. 07074 or the Focus Animal Group P.O. Box 439 Hasbrouck Heights N.J. 07604. Vorheesingwersen.com