Charles J Moore, DDS
Park Ridge - Charles J Moore, DDS of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away at the age of 77 on January 22nd, 2020. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Roberta "Bonnie" and his children: Bonnie Jean; Wendy, her husband Scott; Michael, his wife Anne; Megan, her husband Michael; his grandchildren Kelly Nora, Sean Edward, Ryan Charles, Caitlin Grace, and Isabella Jean; his brother John, wife Caryn, and their daughter Alycia.
Charlie grew up in Englewood, New Jersey, and was a graduate of St Cecilia's Grammar School, Bergen Catholic High School, St Peter's College, and Fairleigh Dickenson University Dental School.
Charlie was a very active member of the Park Ridge community. He served as Councilman, Council President, Utility Board President, President of Tri-Boro Ambulance Corps Board of Governors, Rotary Club member, Republican Club member, and District 1 County Committee delegate. In addition to his activities in Park Ridge, he served as President of the Alumni Association of Fairleigh Dickinson University Dental School, Bergen County Dental Society Peer Review Chairman, and Hackensack Golf Club Grounds Chairman.
Charlie enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, and anything to do with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday Jan 28th, from 4 to 8pm. A mass celebrating Charlie's life and faith will be held at the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ on Wednesday, January 29th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 204, Park Ridge, NJ 07656.