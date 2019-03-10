|
|
Charles ("Charlie") J. Poveromo
Left for Heaven
One Year Ago Today
But Forever
In Our Hearts You'll Always Stay
Velvet, Michael, Brittany and Jack
If I could visit you in Heaven
even only for one day
maybe for a moment
this pain would go away.
I'd wrap my arms around you
and gently touch your face
I'd kiss your lips and hold you tight
safe in your embrace.
But time it passes quickly
as you and I both know
and soon you'd whisper in my ear
it's time for you to go.
My shattered heart would break once more
and never will it mend
until we meet at Heaven's door
and are together once again!!
I miss you more than words can say and love you more than that Charlie.
Forever & Always
~Velvet~