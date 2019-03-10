Resources
Charles J. ("Charlie") Poveromo

Charles ("Charlie") J. Poveromo



Left for Heaven

One Year Ago Today

But Forever

In Our Hearts You'll Always Stay



Velvet, Michael, Brittany and Jack



If I could visit you in Heaven

even only for one day

maybe for a moment

this pain would go away.

I'd wrap my arms around you

and gently touch your face

I'd kiss your lips and hold you tight

safe in your embrace.

But time it passes quickly

as you and I both know

and soon you'd whisper in my ear

it's time for you to go.

My shattered heart would break once more

and never will it mend

until we meet at Heaven's door

and are together once again!!



I miss you more than words can say and love you more than that Charlie.

Forever & Always

~Velvet~
