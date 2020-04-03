|
|
Charles J. Stuht
Dumont - Charles J. Stuht "Charlie", age 95 a lifelong resident of Dumont passed away March 27, 2020.
Before retiring, Charlie worked in the printing business in NYC. He was an Army veteran of WW II. Charlie enjoyed many years caddying at White Beeches Country Club. He also loved watching golf tournaments while relaxing at home.
Charlie was an avid fisherman, catching many trout on his hand-tied flies. He was a great bowler, who once bowled a 300 game and was a horse-race enthusiast. He was predeceased by his wife, Michelina; his brother, Michael, and sisters-in-law Isabelle and Margaret.
He is survived by his daughters June (David) and Susan (Dennis) and sons Charles (Susan) and Peter and grandchildren, Christine and Bryan (Tameka).
Arrangements private and being handled by the Frech-McKnight, Dumont.