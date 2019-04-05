Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Burial
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Charles J. Sutera Obituary
Charles J. Sutera

Saddle Brook - Charles J. Sutera, age 97, a lifelong resident of Saddle Brook passed on April 2, 2019. Charles was a United States Army veteran serving during WW II and a former POW (Prisoner-Of-War). Charles's military decorations and citations include, Combat Infantry Badge, American Defense Service, Good Conduct and Bronze Star Medals. He was a member of Saddle Brook VFW Post 3484, American Legion Post 415 and was honored as Grand Marshall of the Saddle Brook Memorial Day Parade in 2011. Charles was also a longtime automobile mechanic and owned and operated one of the first gas stations in Saddle Brook.

Charles is the beloved husband of Edith Sutera (nee Ferguson). He is the loving father to Charles Sutera and his wife Ruth, Anthony Sutera, and Brian Sutera and his wife Kathy. Dear grandfather to Chuckie, Richard and the late Christopher Sutera and great-grandfather to Dylan and Brooke Sutera.

Gathering and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11AM-1PM. Funeral service to start at 1PM. Burial to immediately follow in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus.
